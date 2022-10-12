Pizza Man's cheese curd and cream cheese pizza to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — All proceeds from Pizza Man's latest specialty pizza will benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Wish Kid Chelsea teamed up with Pizza Man chefs to create a pizza called "I Wish For More Bacon." The pizza features the restaurant's classic sauce, pepperoni, bacon, cheese curds, cream cheese, and parmesan cheese.

Pizza Man's In Dough We Grow initiative partners with local nonprofits each quarter to raise funds for child-focused charities, according to F Street Hospitality. This quarter's beneficiary is Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. which grants wishes to children living with critical illnesses.

“Make-A-Wish is honored to be part of this special program,” said Kelsey Rice, Corporate & Events Manager of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. “Creating the pizza was such a blast for Wish Kid Chelsea, whose wish to go to Hawaii was granted a few years back. We look forward to the community trying this amazing dish – all while helping make wishes come true for more children like Chelsea.”

The "I Wish For More Bacon" pizza will be available at all Pizza Man locations through Dec. 31 with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. For more information, visit Pizza Man's website.

