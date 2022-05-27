Pius XI high school to increase security on campus after alleged Snapchat warns students not to go to school

MILWAUKEE — Pius XI Catholic High School said it will have an increased police presence on campus after an alleged Snapchat warned students not to go to school.

According to a letter Principal Ryan Krienke sent to families, a student reached out to a teacher on Thursday and reported seeing a Snapchat that warned Pius XI students not to go to school on Friday. The snap and the account have since been deleted. Krienke says the student who came forward was unable to retrieve the message and did not take a screenshot.

Milwaukee police responded to the campus Thursday to interview several students. Krinke says detectives spoke to administrators, interviewed four students and one teacher.

Ultimately, police determined that there was no credible threat.

Krienke said due to heightened fears after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, there will be an increased police presence at Pius XI.

"Given the heightened fears around the events of recent weeks, beginning tomorrow at our senior awards mass, and for the remainder of the school year, we will have a police presence and/or increased security on campus," the letter to parents said. "While the presence of police may cause anxiety, please know that it is meant to assuage any fears of students, staff, or parents."

TMJ4 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department. They released the following statement regarding the incident:

"The Milwaukee Police Department takes the threat of violence at our schools very seriously. At this time, there are no known credible threats to any of our schools. However, out an abundance of caution we have and will continue to monitor our schools to ensure the safety of our students. MPD is committed to working with our community and system partners to build sustainable neighborhoods free of crime that are built on positive relationships."

