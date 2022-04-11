Watch
Pitbull coming to Milwaukee this August

Artist Pitbull performs before a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 12:14:03-04

MILWAUKEE — Mr. Worldwide is coming to Milwaukee!

Pitbull announced his latest North American Can’t Stop Us Now Tour featuring Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul and openers SiriusXM Globalization DJs.

Pitbull will perform Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. central time, which you can find here.

Tickets will also be available at American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office.

Fans can register now for early access to tickets for the artist presale here.

