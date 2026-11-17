PINE CITY, Minn. — The Pine County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered 61-year-old man.

Daniel Nielsen was last believed to be in the Milwaukee area on Nov. 4. The sheriff’s office said there is concern for his well-being.

He’s described as a white man, standing around 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. It’s unclear what he was last seen wearing.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Daniel Nielsen, you’re asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.

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