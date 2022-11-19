Pilot Project opens after buying former Milwaukee Brewing Company space

MILWAUKEE — Pilot Project has opened its doors to the public just two months after buying the former Milwaukee Brewing Company's Brewery District facility, located at 1128 N. 9th St.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, the design of the building has changed both on its exterior and interior. The formerly stark white exterior is now matte black. The interior has several changes too including re-staining of surfaces and seating, new lighting fixtures, and a new steam-bent wooden sculpture that hangs behind the bar of the Pilot Project's Logan Square Taproom.

The main taproom bar will be where Pilot Project has its "everyday flagship" beers and the sidebar will have limited and rare beers, OnMilwaukee reports.

Pilot Project Milwaukee will also eventually begin offering brewery tours. The brewery is the biggest change that Pilot Project has made, which was reconfigured to make it more efficient and adaptable, according to OnMilwaukee.

Pilot Project, unlike Milwaukee Brewing, will package all of its beer in cans because it is more sustainable, safer, and cheaper.

Chicago's Gemma Foods is also already fully up and running, serving food at Pilot Project Milwaukee even though they just recently signed on, OnMilwaukee reports.

Some of Chef TQ's (Tony Quartaro) menu includes fluffy cheese curds, wagyu tartare toast, ricotta dumplings, and more.

Pilot Project Milwaukee's beer, hard kombucha, and food menus can be accessed on the Pilot Project Brewing website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip