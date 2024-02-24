Pileup crash on off-ramp during icy conditions; at least 12 vehicles involved

GLENDALE, Wis. — North Shore Fire/Rescue says upwards of 15 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash on the off-ramp from Interstate 43 northbound to Port Washington Road and West Silver Spring Drive on Friday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 website listed the crash just after 8 P.M., as a burst of snow and colder conditions caused icy, slippery road conditions.

North Shore Fire/Rescue assistant chief Dan Tyk tells TMJ4 News there was a series of crashes, and several people were evaluated at the scene, but no one has been taken to a hospital.

He also says squad cars had trouble stopping trying to go just 15 or 20 miles per hour.

As of 10 P.M. Friday night, the ramp at I-43 north to Port Washington and West Silver Spring remains closed.

This story will be updated.

