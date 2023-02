WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A motorist drove a pickup truck into the garage doors of Currie Park Auto on Capitol Drive in Wauwatosa Tuesday morning, police say.

The vehicle then hit a car lift and rolled on its side.

The driver, as well as a passenger, had to be extricated from the pickup truck by the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

There were no injuries, according to a news release.

