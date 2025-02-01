ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Picklr, an indoor pickleball facility, is now open in Titletown and will celebrate its grand opening Saturday with a special event.

The finishing touches are being completed at The Picklr.

"If you're just starting out, we'll have something for you," Tony Vandecastle, The Picklr club coordinator, said.

Vandecastle said he didn’t grow up playing pickleball. He instead chose basketball, football, and baseball, but those sports, he said, have translated well to pickleball.

"The hand-eye coordination you get from playing baseball, basketball, and football — it comes in handy with this sport," Vandecastle said.

Watch: Pickleball in Titletown: The Picklr prepares for festive Saturday grand opening

In recent years, the sport has grown in popularity.

"We like to say from age 8 to 88, grandpa can play with grandson — everyone can play," Vandecastle said.

At The Picklr, the center will welcome the public to its grand opening Saturday at 2610 Holmgren Way from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anyone who shows up can play on one of seven courts.

Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher and pickleball professionals will also be there to swing a paddle.

"It’ll be a ton of fun, we'll have a DJ, we'll have food, let’s make it a party," Vandecastle said.

Organizers said there will also be pickleball 101 clinics for pros and beginners.

Normal hours start Sunday, running from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

