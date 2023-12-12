Pick 'n Save and Metro Market offering discounts for seniors on Wednesday

Seniors looking to save some money this holiday season can head to their nearest Pick 'n Save or Metro Market.

The two grocery stores are offering shoppers 60 years and older an additional 5% discount on their in-store purchase.

"At Pick 'n Save and Metro Market, we are committed to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone," says Division Corporate Affairs Manager Emilie Williamson. "This extra discount for our seniors is a great opportunity to add to that value and to stretch their budgets further this holiday season."

The National Council on Aging says around 5.2 million older adults dealt with food insecurity in 2020, and that the problem has only gotten worse during the COVID pandemic. Those seniors often live on a low, fixed income, which can make it hard to keep the cupboards full.

The one day event gives seniors to chance to save on pantry staples, fresh produce, and household essentials. To receive the discount, seniors need only present their Fresh Perks Card and ask for the discount at checkout.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip