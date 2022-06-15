[PHOTOS] Storm damage in Northeast Wisconsin

Storm damage in Northeast Wisconsin after major storms June 15, 2022. Feel free to share photos at news@nbc26.com or through our Facebook page .

Photos of a fallen tree in Ashwaubenon after a major storm swept through June 15, 2022.

Photo by: Pat Massart

Photos of a fallen tree in Ashwaubenon after a major storm swept through June 15, 2022.

Photo by: Pat Massart

Photos of a fallen tree in Ashwaubenon after a major storm swept through June 15, 2022.

Photo by: Pat Massart

Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022.

Photo by: Danice

Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022.

Photo by: Danice

Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022.

Photo by: Danice

Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022.

Photo by: Danice

Emie Phillips from Stephensville

Photo by: Emie Phillips from Stephensville

Photo by: Emie Phillips Stephensville

Photo by: Emie Phillips Stephensville

Photo by: Emie Phillips Stephensville

Photo from Molly Nitka in Ashwaubenon

Photo by: Molly Nitka