Watch
NewsLocal News

[PHOTOS] Storm damage in Northeast Wisconsin

Storm damage in Northeast Wisconsin after major storms June 15, 2022. Feel free to share photos at news@nbc26.com or through our Facebook page.

thumbnail_image1_ashstorm.jpeg Photos of a fallen tree in Ashwaubenon after a major storm swept through June 15, 2022. Photo by: Pat Massart thumbnail_image2-ashstorm2.jpeg Photos of a fallen tree in Ashwaubenon after a major storm swept through June 15, 2022. Photo by: Pat Massart thumbnail_image0.jpeg Photos of a fallen tree in Ashwaubenon after a major storm swept through June 15, 2022. Photo by: Pat Massart Danice 1.jpeg Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022. Photo by: Danice Danice 2.jpeg Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022. Photo by: Danice thumbnail_IMG_7191.jpeg Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022. Photo by: Danice Danice 3.jpeg Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022. Photo by: Danice Emie Phillips Stephensville 1.jpeg Emie Phillips from StephensvillePhoto by: Emie Phillips from Stephensville Emie Phillips Stephensville 2.jpeg Photo by: Emie Phillips Stephensville Emie Phillips Stephensville 3.jpeg Photo by: Emie Phillips Stephensville Emie Phillips Stephensville 4.jpeg Photo by: Emie Phillips Stephensville Molly Nitka.jpeg Photo from Molly Nitka in AshwaubenonPhoto by: Molly Nitka

[PHOTOS] Storm damage in Northeast Wisconsin

close-gallery
  • thumbnail_image1_ashstorm.jpeg
  • thumbnail_image2-ashstorm2.jpeg
  • thumbnail_image0.jpeg
  • Danice 1.jpeg
  • Danice 2.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_7191.jpeg
  • Danice 3.jpeg
  • Emie Phillips Stephensville 1.jpeg
  • Emie Phillips Stephensville 2.jpeg
  • Emie Phillips Stephensville 3.jpeg
  • Emie Phillips Stephensville 4.jpeg
  • Molly Nitka.jpeg

Share

Photos of a fallen tree in Ashwaubenon after a major storm swept through June 15, 2022. Pat Massart
Photos of a fallen tree in Ashwaubenon after a major storm swept through June 15, 2022. Pat Massart
Photos of a fallen tree in Ashwaubenon after a major storm swept through June 15, 2022. Pat Massart
Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022. Danice
Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022. Danice
Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022. Danice
Photos of storm damage on Crestwood Springs Drive in Green Bay. June 15, 2022. Danice
Emie Phillips from StephensvilleEmie Phillips from Stephensville
Emie Phillips Stephensville
Emie Phillips Stephensville
Emie Phillips Stephensville
Photo from Molly Nitka in AshwaubenonMolly Nitka
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next