PHOTOS: Ice shove partially destroys Wisconsin home

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An ice shove - otherwise known as a surge of ice from a lake onto the shore - made a striking appearance in Oshkosh this week.

First reported by radio station KFIZ, the ice shove crashed into a home - and the visuals from the scene are impressive. The ice not only pushed from the lake onto the building, but further made its way inside the building, damaging furniture and walls.

The ice shove happened at the end of Lake Rest Lane south of Oshkosh. Photos show what happened to the home of Mike and Rosemary Sammons - and that appears to be the worst of the shove that hit the area, according to KFIZ, whose staff took the photos. The ice pushed its way at least 10 feet onto shore, 10 feet high and 10 feet into the home, according to their report. Two other homes were impacted by the shove.

KFIZ

KFIZ

KFIZ

The National Weather Service recorded winds of up to almost 30 miles per hour around 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, and that could have caused the ice shove.

This time of year is known as ice shove season as ice masses on lakes begin to break up with warmer temperatures, according to Weather.com. Once the smaller ice masses start to move, there can be a lot of force behind the ice. Weather.com describes it as a "slow-motion version of a frozen tsunami." Once it reaches land, it can continue moving onto shore as long as winds remain strong (25 miles per hour or more).

Lake Winnebago is noted as an area where ice shoves are relatively common, as is Green Bay.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip