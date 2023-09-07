PHOTOS: First look at Potawatomi Casino's next stage of $190 million renovation

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino released new photos Thursday showing their ongoing renovations.

The photos show the two new gaming areas and a new bar and restaurant, on the second floor of the complex at 1721 W. Canal St. in Milwaukee.

The casino's 114,000-square-foot renovation project started in May of 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2024. The project also includes a permanent sportsbook at the former Northern Lights Theater.

One of the two new gaming areas is the "ElevenHundred". It has 633 slot machines, 16 gaming tables, electronic blackjack and craps and a dual-wheel roulette game. The "ElevenHundred Bar & Lounge" will seat 78 people near the gaming area, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The new bar and restaurant is "Street Eatz", which will serve barbecue, brats and street tacos, as well as beer and slushy cocktails.

The renovations are expected to cost $190 million.

View the new photos below:

