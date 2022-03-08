Phoebe Bridgers, Maren Morris, Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin to perform in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Top performers such as Maren Morris, Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin, and Pheobe Bridgers were announced to play in Milwaukee this summer.

Grammy-winner Maren Morris is coming to the BMO Harris Pavillion on Saturday, Aug.13.

While in pandemic lockdown, officials say Morris wrote her new album Humble Quest that she hopes will help others understand the unrealistic demands female artists are expected to meet.

In addition, Rock band Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with special guest Bush will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Monday, Aug. 22.

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin has been around for over 30 years and has 30 million records sold. Their upcoming co-headlining tour will mark Alice in Chains’ first tour dates in almost three years.

Phoebe Bridgers will also perform at the BMO Harris Pavilion this summer. Bridgers will share her Punishers album with her fans on June 3.

Officials say she is now excited to share her talents across the United States, Canada, the UK and Europe for the very first time.

All tickets will be on sale starting Friday, March 11 at 10 AM central time here and in person at the Box Office.

