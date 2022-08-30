Watch Now
Philanthropist Isabel Bader dies at 95 in Milwaukee

Bader, along with her late husband Alfred Bader, founded Bader Philanthropies, Inc., a charitable foundation based in Milwaukee.
Philanthropist Isabel Bader died at the age of 95 in Milwaukee on Sunday.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Aug 29, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Philanthropist Isabel Bader died at the age of 95 in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Bader, along with her late husband Alfred Bader, founded Bader Philanthropies, Inc., a charitable foundation based in Milwaukee.

According to her website, Bader and Alfred first met in 1949 on an intercontinental voyage aboard an ocean liner. They reconnected in the late 1970s and married in 1982. Alfred died in 2018.

Bader graduated from Victory University in Toronto and settled in Sussex, England where she taught schoolchildren. Her website says she enjoyed drama and poetry.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Goodman Bensman funeral home in Whitefish Bay. For more information on her funeral, visit the funeral home's website.

