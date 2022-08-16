Downtown West Bend's Riverwalk construction continues

WEST BEND — Phase III, construction of the Riverwalk from the north pedestrian bridge to Washington Street, will begin 2023.

Phase III will include the construction of retaining walls, a new walkway segment connecting north and south portions of the Riverwalk through an underpass beneath Washington Street, a fish deck, canoe/kayak launch, and a new public parking lot. Phase III is scheduled for completion by June 2024.

Construction work on the west side of the Downtown Riverwalk has continued with the relocation of utilities behind the Main Street buildings that were completed earlier this year.

Phase IV construction, north of Washington Street to Rivershores Drive, began in the spring of 2022. This phase eliminated a large amount of vegetation, installed rip rap, and work on the new electrical service began. In the upcoming weeks, crews will begin installing lights and a brand new concrete pathway.

The construction will also include improvements to the Milwaukee River dam and island. Phase IV is scheduled for completion by Oct. 2022.

Actively, phase II construction is underway. This phase focuses on the area from Veterans Avenue bridge to the north pedestrian bridge. This project’s goal is to retain walls along the river with a new walkway, seating, lighting, and direct access to the river. This portion of the project began on Aug. 15 with the installation of steel sheeting and timber mats in the river.

The south pedestrian bridge is tentatively scheduled for temporary removal on Aug. 25. Veterans Avenue will be closed for several hours during this time to facilitate the removal of the south bridge. A detour will be posted.

The south bridge will be reinstalled at the end of Nov. and the total completion of Phase II construction is scheduled for June 2023.

