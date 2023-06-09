PGA merger: Wisconsin's Stricker and Kelly address changes in golf

MADISON, Wis. — At the American Family Championship at University Ridge Golf Course just outside of Madison, of course the talk of the golf world is the merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and Liv Golf.

"I know Jay Monahan," Steve Stricker says. "And first of all, he's a great man. I've known him for a lot of years. And I don't think he would do anything that wasn't in the best interest of the tour and its membership and the players. And that's kind of the way I feel about it. And so I'm sure once all this stuff comes out and we find out the reasons behind it, you know, there's going to be some pretty good... and he's taken ownership of some of the things that he said early on. And now he seems to have flipped his mind. But he's taken ownership of that. And so we'll just, you know, we'll all wait and see the reasons why I guess as we move forward."

"At the moment, we have no trickle-down economics in the Champions Tour," Jerry Kelly says. "So I think, we're kind of off on our own little island. And I think we kind of like it that way. But we can't be blind to what just happened."

Stricker and Kelly tee off in the Am Fam Championship, hoping what is a very special month of June in the state of Wisconsin for golf with the U.S. Senior Open at Sentry World in Stevens Point, at the end of the month and the first weekend in July.

