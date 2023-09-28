Pewaukee to open new coffee shop Octane Coffee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Octane Coffee is set to open in Pewaukee on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m.

The establishment will be open 24/7, promising fast service, according to entrepreneur Adrian Deasy.

There is an Octane Coffee shop in Waukesha. Customers order on the mobile application, scan a QR code, and receive their drinks. Their slogan is “Why drive-thru when you can Fly-thru.”

Exclusive giveaways will be given, and guests have a chance to win free coffee.

"Octane Coffee isn't just about speed; it's about changing the very nature of the coffee drive-thru experience. We're thrilled to invite the community to check out THE BEST coffee drive-thru experience first-hand," Deasy said.

Octane Coffee has collaborated with local coffee shops such as Stone Creek Coffee.