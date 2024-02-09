Pewaukee student wins national safe driving contest for 'PSA'

A Pewaukee high school student won a national safe driving contest for a Public Service Announcement on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The winning P.S.A., "Late Realizations" focuses on an unsafe driver, who was played by Texas Maki, who also wrote the script.

The Pewaukee high school junior received the most votes on 'Chicago Auto's Facebook page to win the national contest. They were awarded two thousand dollars.

TMJ4 was there last month when Maki shot the P.S.A. with a professional production crew, with the help of the Pewaukee police and fire departments.

Maki beat around 100 other entries throughout the Midwest.

The contest was sponsored by the National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on reducing crashes and deaths.

Michelle Anderson, with the National Road Safety Foundation, joined TMJ4 from the Chicago auto show where they announced the winner on Thursday.

