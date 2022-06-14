Pewaukee Pirates baseball team has history on its mind, ready to win at state

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — If we're just talking baseball, then the Pewaukee Pirates are pretty stacked.

"Us five seniors, baseball is our favorite sport and this is something that we've been talking about since we were very young. I mean four of us are going to play college baseball and the fifth could if he wanted to. And this is just kinda like our time," says Carson Hansen, 2021 Football State Champion and Pewaukee baseball senior.

"We all just play for each other, we're willing to play small ball, give up at-bats so we can get runs and keep moving on in the postseason,' says Nick Doubek, UWO baseball commit and Pewaukee senior.

If we stick to just talking baseball, the Pirates are preparing for the 2022 State Tournament with the hopes of avenging a devastating loss last season.

But we aren't just talking baseball, because a state championship wouldn't just make history on the diamond - it would make history in Wisconsin high school athletics.

"[We want to] make all three, football, basketball, and baseball win one. Be the first school in Wisconsin history to do that. It's something really special and it means a lot to all of us to be the last piece of that puzzle," says Logan Dobberstein, football and basketball state champion who's looking for one last title in baseball.

With Pewaukee's football team and basketball team both winning State Championships this school year, it's set up the baseball team to complete a triple crown of sorts.

Three state titles, three different programs, in one school year.

All that stands in their way of greatness are two opponents and 18 innings.

"It's been a grind, like Logan said we went through some early losses in the season, and I think that kind of shaped us into a playoff team. Adrenaline's pumping. We're two steps closer, we've been working towards this, it's all building up," says Nick.

It may sound greedy for the Pirates to hog all that gold. But they aren't pillaging for fun. For some, this could be their first and only state title.

"My dad's the coach and he's been coaching for 22 years and hasn't won one. So to win one with him, that would mean a lot," says Logan.

For others, it's just the beginning of learning what it takes to become a champion.

"We brought up a lot of guys for the playoffs and they fit right in. They're all in for each other. Even the underclassmen, they know this could be our last time out there anytime we step on the field, and they are willing to lay it all of the line for us," says Carson.

Pewaukee will face Denmark on Wednesday in the Division II semifinals.

If the Pirates advance, they will play the winner of Mosinee and Jefferson on Thursday. All state tournament games are taking place at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

