Pewaukee neurologist pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 51-year-old neurologist from Pewaukee was recently convicted of one count of possession of child pornography.

The formal conviction of Sean A. Jochims follows the filing of a written plea agreement on Nov. 5.

Officials say an undercover FBI special agent accessed multiple public Kik messenger groups that were created for individuals interested in child pornography. According to the Department of Justice, the agent detected Jochims shared a video of child pornography with members of the group.

A search warrant was obtained for Jochims home and electronic storage devices were recovered. According to officials, Jochims accessed, and attempted to access, numerous files that contained child pornography on the devices. According to court records, at the time of his offense Jochims practiced as a neurologist in Waukesha County.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 3 2022 and will receive a 48-month prison sentence.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip