Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club to host Gator 8s barefoot water skiing tournament

PEWAUKEE — Around 30 barefoot water skiers from around the midwest and Canada will compete in the Pewaukee Lake Gator 8s at Lakefront Park on Saturday.

The Pewaukee Lake Gator 8s is a head-to-head double-elimination figure 8 water skiing tournament.

A figure 8 tournament puts two barefoot water skiers against each other. The skier who last the longest through the tight figure-8 pattern course, rough water, and approximately 40 miles-per-hour speeds winds.

According to a news release, after its success in 2021, the Gator 8s was asked to be part of the inaugural Figure 8 National Barefoot Series. The Figure 8 Series is a cash prize tournament sponsored by the World Barefoot Center. The Gator 8s is the sixth stop out of seven on the tour.

The Gator 8s are named after the ski club's "Pewaukee Gators" nickname and gator mascot. The Gator 8s also serve as a fundraiser for the 40-year-old non-profit.

The proceeds earned from the tournament will be put back into the club so it can continue providing free water ski shows and ski clinics.

The tournament will be held at Lakefront Park, 222 W. Wisconsin Ave., in Pewaukee on Saturday starting at 8:15 am.

For more information, visit the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club website.

