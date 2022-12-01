Pewaukee girl battling terminal illness has wish granted

Watch this story Thursday on TMJ4 News at 6 p.m.

A magical wish for a young Pewaukee girl battling a terminal illness.

Taylor Lumpkin sat down with the parents of 4-year-old Delaney Krings whose story is touching lives across the country.

Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile. Underneath those giggles lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.

TMJ4 Delaney Krings

Doctors diagnosed her last month with an extremely rare and aggressive form of terminal brain cancer.

Jack and Heather Krings learned of their daughter's diagnosis in October after taking her to urgent care for what they thought was an ear infection. But when the medicine didn't work, they knew something was wrong.

TMJ4 Delaney Krings

Doctors at Children's Hospital were able to remove part of the tumor from Delaney's brain, hopefully allowing her eight more weeks with her family.

Delaney turns five on Dec. 16. Her parents hoped to celebrate her final birthday at Disney World. But those plans were put on hold - after a recent hospitalization for an infection.

A parade is set for Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m., with cars beginning to line up at the Waukesha County Technical College at 5 p.m. First responders will lead the way. Light refreshments will be served at Peffer Park. Family is asking for food/toy donations in lieu of gifts so they can donate it to a local food drive and Toys for Tots.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip