Pewaukee crash leaves one man dead, another seriously injured

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday, March 13 at approximately 2:53 a.m. on Capitol Drive in Pewaukee.

Officials say that a vehicle, occupied by a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Capitol Drive when it lost control and crashed in the area of Clara Court.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. This incident is being investigated by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

