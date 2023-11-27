Pewaukee family needs help fixing accessible van for son with extremely rare disorder

PEWAUKEE — A couple in Pewaukee, managing their son’s rare medical condition, is looking to their community for help meeting his needs.

At Curly’s Waterfront Sports Bar and Grill Sunday, dad Dan Brezgel held a fundraiser with the help of area businesses donating more than a dozen baskets to raffle off. His goal was raising enough money to fix his son’s accessible van.

“Pretty much every other week we’re taking him to the hospital to be checked out and make sure he’s not seizure prone or things like that,” Brezgel said.

At birth, 7-year-old Calvin Brezgel was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called SOX2 Anopthalmia, a condition that affects only about 40 people worldwide.

"He was born without eyes, he's 100% deaf, he gets feed through a feeding tube," Calvin’s dad explained.

For the family it was a tough reality to wrap their heads around, initially looking to support groups of parents in similar situations for help.

“But it was just too difficult,” Brezgel said. “A lot of these families were saying they just wanted to kill themselves or they didn’t want to take care of their child it was too much.”

Brezgel said that’s when he and his wife chose to focus on building up each other, deciding to be positive not only for themselves, but others.

As a head administrator of a Facebook group for parents of children with disabilities, Berzgel is using his family’s experience to help motivate others and connect them relevant resources.

Still despite their positive attitude, their son’s condition and the thousands spent on medical bills and expenses, plus 24/7 at home care is sometimes more than they can manage.

"I'm working full time and going to school full time, as well as my wife's working three jobs so that we can try to pay for that,” Berzgel. “we also have to other kids so keeps us busy."

Curly’s bartender Tim Harris said it’s exactly that dedication to family that has people in Pewaukee wanting to help.

"They're working their tails off to try to make sure he is in good health and comfort and that's what family does.,” Harris added.

If you want to help the Brezgels, visit the Caring for Calvin websiteto learn more about the family’s story and donate.

