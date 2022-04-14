Pettit National Ice Center to host indoor drone racing event

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in Wisconsin, an indoor professional drone racing competition over ice will come to the Pettit National Ice Center on April 29.

Experienced drone pilots from around the country will compete in the Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition. Officials say more than 50 drone pilots have already entered the competition from Wisconsin, New York, Florida, California, Alaska, Montana, as well as Toronto and South Korea.

The event runs through May 1. The drone pilots will compete for $25,000 in cash prizes.

Viewing areas will be available along the route and the races will be projected onto viewing screens. Between events, enthusiasts can have access to the drone pilots and their aircraft to learn more about the sport.

Tickets to the competition are $10 a day and children under 5 are free. Tickets and more information can be found here..

