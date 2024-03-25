Peter Jerving's father selling artwork to help officers attend National Police Week

Doug Jerving, father of fallen officer Peter Jerving, wants to help officers attend National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

He's selling prints of his own artwork. One of those prints features Peter and his siblings playing at Grant Park in 1996 and is one of many available on the Jervings' website.

The Jervings say all the money raised through sales between now and May 1st will be donated to Milwaukee Police District 4 so officers can attend National Police Week.

This year's National Police Week is the week of May 12th. Peter's name will be engraved into the Law Enforcement Monument, which honors members of law enforcement killed in the line of duty.

Peter Jerving served as an officer in Milwaukee's District 4 and was shot while trying to arrest a robbery suspect. He died in February of 2023.

