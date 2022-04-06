Peter Burgelis elected as first open LGBTQ member of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

MILWAUKEE — Peter Burgelis will be sworn in on April 20 as the first open LGBTQ member of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Burgelis was elected to serve as Milwaukee County Supervisor for District 15 on Tuesday during the Spring Election. He upset current District 16 Supervisor John Weishan Jr. who served the community for 22 years, according to a news release.

“I’m grateful for wise and thoughtful guidance / advice from those who endorsed our campaign. Thank you to my entire team including volunteers who knocked doors and had conversations about issues that matter most.” said Burgelis.

“We knocked over 10,000 doors and had hundreds of conversations and calls. It’s been an honor meeting neighbors from all over the 15th District and hearing their priorities and concerns. There is a lot to do on the County Board and I’m looking forward to making Milwaukee County a better community for everyone. My work on the County Board will focus on fighting reckless driving, protecting our parks, and serving our community."

According to Burgelis' website, he grew up in Milwaukee County and graduated from Marquette University High School.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Burgelis defeated Weishan with 65% of the vote. Weishan had 35% of the vote.

