Peshtigo company permanently shuts down; over 100 people left without jobs

PESHTIGO (NBC 26) — As of July 31, Aacer Flooring in Peshtigo officially shut down operations.

"They made premium world-class athletic flooring. So some very high level of craftsmanship in many cases and was a very experienced high tenure workforce,” said Matt Valiquette, Bay Area Workforce Development Executive Director.

Dozens of people were left without jobs.

"I recall roughly 120 some workers were going to be impacted,” Valiquette said.

He says he quickly jumped in to help workers find their next opportunity.

"We had an opportunity to sit down with those impacted workers and in many cases some of their family members to really go through this in about a 90-minute fashion,” Valiquette said.

NBC 26 reached out to the owner of the company to learn more about why it closed, but we did not receive an answer.

The statement below was posted on the company’s website:

And while other companies are hiring, Valiquette said it is important those affected don't find just any job, but one that is appropriate for them.

“We also want to do is make sure that the impacted workers don't necessarily pigeon hold themselves and fall into the trap of this is what I've always done, and this is what I'm going to do,” Valiquette said.

If you're one of the many people affected by this permanent closure, you can reach Matt Valiquette directly for more resources on how to find your next move.

He can be reached at (920) 327-8721 and at mvaliquette@bayareawdb.org