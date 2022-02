OAK CREEK, Wisc. — A person who was struck by a tree branch was rescued from a creek bed in Oak Creek, according to the Oak Creek Police Department.

Police say they responded to a report of a person who had been struck by a fallen tree branch Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Forest Hill Ave.

First-arriving crews say the person was found at the bottom of an adjacent creek bed.

The person was rescued and transported to a local hospital.

