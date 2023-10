A shooting near 16th and Birch resulted in a large police presence in Kenosha on Wednesday.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is at a local hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip