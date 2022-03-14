Person shot in the head while in stolen vehicle, Racine police say

RACINE, Wis. — A male victim is in critical condition after police believe he was shot in the head while sitting in the passenger seat of a stolen vehicle Sunday night.

Racine police said in a statement the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of Racine Street and De Koven Avenue.

Police said the victim and another person were inside the stolen vehicle when they got into an argument with people in another vehicle. Shots were fired several blocks east on 18th Street and one person, described as a male, was hit and injured.

The person was taken to a Milwaukee hospital in critical condition.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip