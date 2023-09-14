Person shot and killed near 1st and Auer, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old was shot and killed near 1st and Auer Wednesday night.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, just before 10 p.m. Police said it looks like the shooting is related to an argument. Officers seek an unknown suspect.

Full statement below:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, just before 10:00pm, on the 3200 block of N. 1st St. The victim, a 29-year-old sustained sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. This investigation is ongoing; however, appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



