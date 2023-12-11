Person rescued after falling through ice in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. — The Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue Department is emphasizing the importance of safety for those participating in ice fishing, or other recreational activities on frozen lakes after rescuing someone who fell through the ice on Beaver Dam Lake.

On Friday, around 4:30 p.m. the Beaver Dam Fire Department was dispatched to Waterworks Parks to help a person who fell through the ice on Beaver Dam Lake.

The emergency response included multiple fire department units, as well as the use of a hovercraft, and a medic unit carrying a Rapid Deployment Craft.

Officials say the individual was about 100 yards from shore, and was rescued out of the water around 4:45 p.m. They were provided medical care and were evaluated by the Beaver Dam Paramedics before being taken to a local medical center

Officials say the incident could have been much worse if a bystander had not witnessed the individual fall through the ice, and the quick response by first responders.

They also stress the importance of knowing and assessing the depth and quality of ice before participating in recreational activities on frozen lakes.

