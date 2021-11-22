Person of interest in fatal Waukesha Christmas parade incident identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, NBC News says

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The person of interest connected to the deadly incident at Waukesha's Christmas parade Sunday night has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, according to NBC News.

Police confirm five people were killed and more than 40 were injured after the driver sped their red SUV into the crowd.

Associated Press Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Brooks has not formally been identified as a suspect by police and has not yet been charged with a crime, NBC News says.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear. Earlier on Monday, a law enforcement official said investigators are examining whether the person of interest in this case may have been fleeing from a crime when he sped into the paradegoers.

The investigators were questioning a person in custody about that incident, which the official described as an altercation involving a knife.

The official, who cautioned the investigation was still in the early stages and was continuing to develop, could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Associated Press Holiday decorations frame a police officer in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a parade of Christmas marchers, killing multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

TMJ4 is not sharing Brooks' mugshot at this time, per our newsroom policy.

