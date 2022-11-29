Watch Now
Person injured after being shot on State Street in Madison, suspect at large

Posted at 4:47 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 17:55:22-05

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a person was injured after being shot on Street Street on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near State and Mifflin.

As of 4 p.m., police continued to block off the area.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

