Person injured after being shot on State Street in Madison, suspect at large

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a person was injured after being shot on Street Street on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near State and Mifflin.
As of 4 p.m., police continued to block off the area.
No arrests have been made.
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) November 29, 2022
Officers were dispatched around 3:30 pm.
This area remains blocked off at this time.
One person was injured. No arrests.
Media should gather in front of the State Historical Museum. pic.twitter.com/AlSPw6ppVQ
This is a developing story and will be updated.