MILWAUKEE — A person was found dead inside a burning home near 61st and Stark on Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD).

Crews responded to the house fire shortly after 7 p.m.

MFD and the Milwaukee Police Department continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

