Person found dead in bedroom after house fire in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — A male was found dead inside a bedroom after a fire at a Racine home on Wednesday.

According to the Racine Fire Department, crews responded to the 3300 block of Nineteenth Street for a bedroom fire in a home shortly before noon.

Crews found a large fire and smoke coming from two bedroom windows. After controlling the fire, crews found a male victim in the bedroom. His identity has not yet been released.

The fire department estimates $120,000 in structural damage and $40,000 in contents damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries to fire personnel.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip