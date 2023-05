UNION GROVE, Wis. — A person was flighted to the hospital by Flight For Life following a crash on the drag strip Monday at Great Lakes Dragaway.

Kenosha County officials say he suffered burns in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

