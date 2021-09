MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools says a person flashed a gun outside North Division High School on Monday, sparking a Code Red Alert in which students were kept in place.

An MPS spokesperson said no one was physically harmed during the incident. School officials contacted Milwaukee police, and the alert was eventually lifted and the school day resumed.

The alert was issued "in an abundance of caution," the spokesperson said. It is not clear if the person is an MPS student.

