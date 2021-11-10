Person escapes from custody at Mitchell Airport, still on the run: Sheriff

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a person in custody being transporting from Texas to Rock County escaped Tuesday night and is still on the run.

The office identified Robert R. Johnson, Jr., 39 years old, as the escaped person in custody.

Authorities say he has an extensive criminal record and faces aggravated assault and burglary charges.

"Extreme caution is advised if Johnson is encountered. Anyone who sees or makes contact with him should call 911 immediately," the office warned in a statement.

He escaped from the hands of officers with a private correctional contractor called U.S. Corrections around 9:30 p.m. at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. He and the contractors were at the airport as they traveled from Texas to southern Wisconsin.

The office says Johnson is a native of Rockford, Illinois and has no known ties to the Milwaukee area.

Johnson is described as being 5’7”, 145 pounds, and having a facial tattoo of a star. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt and blue ripped pants.

He also had on a single handcuff and had been outfitted with a RIPP restraining belt, according to the sheriff's office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip