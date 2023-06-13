Person arrested after police pursuit, foot chase in McCarty Park in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A male was arrested after a police pursuit and foot chase in McCarty Park in West Allis on Tuesday.

According to the West Allis Police Department, an officer saw a car traveling in the area of 96th and Cleveland with no registration plate and the driver-side window smashed out around 3:20 p.m.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver fled.

The officer stopped the pursuit but saw the vehicle entering McCarty Park. Soon after, a male, who police believe was associated with the fleeing vehicle, was seen running east from the park.

Officers responded to the park and found the vehicle in the stormwater canal in the park.

After a K-9 track, the male was taken into custody in the 2500 block of S. 77th St.

