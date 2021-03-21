Peregrine falcons return to We Energies power plants

MILWAUKEE — The peregrine falcons have made their return to the We Energies power plants.

This year, there are nest box cameras at three We Energies facilities. An additional camera is also set up at a Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plant. The cameras are located at the Oak Creek Power Plant, Port Washington Generating Station, Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee and the Weston Power Plant in Rothschild.

In 2020, the first eggs were laid around the end of March. Those interested in viewing the cameras can view them here.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to the state's endangered species list in the 1970s. Since its first successful hatch in the mid-'90s, 410 peregrine falcons have been hatched at these facilities.

