Peregrine Falcons return to We Energies plants

WISCONSIN — If you're a bird watcher or bird lover, you're going to love this news. The peregrine falcons are back at We Energies plants!

For the last 30 years, We Energies has been working to restore Wisconsin's falcon population. It all started when a dozen peregrine falcons born in captivity were released from the PLeasant Prairie Power Plant.

Now, We Energies gets visits from peregrine falcons each year at four plants in Wisconsin: the Oak Creek Power Plant, Port Washington Generating Station, Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee, and Weston Power Plan in Rothschild.

The falcons make a home at the plants where they lay their eggs and raise their young. And just like in years past, you can watch it happen!

We Energies has set up live streams at each of the plants so you can check in on the falcons and their eggs once they're laid, which is expected this month.

Once the eggs hatch, the public will be able to take part in naming contests.

But, until then, you can head to the We Energies website and watch the falcons.

