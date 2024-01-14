People with no power turn to shelters, hotels as cold sets in

Dozens of people without power or someplace warm to go took shelter at the Waukesha County Expo Center, beginning late afternoon Saturday.

As dangerously cold temperatures set in, Waukesha city volunteers have be helping provide those in need with a blanket, cot, three meals a day as well as mental health and medical services.

Spokesperson for the County’s Health and Human Services Department Lisa Kwait said since Saturday close to 50 people have come through the space.

“They’ve been very kind, very thankful, very appreciative,” Kwiat said. “I think everybody had We Energies on their phone checking to see if their power came back on.”

In West Allis, Rebecca Dennis-Thomas, a board member for the area’s Chambers of commerce, directed people on Facebook to resources around hotel stays.

She said the hotel manager of the West Allis Holiday Inn offered discounts Saturday for families needing a place to stay due to power outages.

A TMJ4 viewer reported a similar set up at the Comfort Inn in Brookfield.

We Energies officials said late Saturday afternoon crews have been working 24/7 to restore power.

Officials in Milwaukee said the city has six warming centers, which have the capacity for about 220 people and will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

For information on warming centers, shelters, and other resources dial 211. You can also clickhere.



