People went 'Over the Edge' literally for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MILWAUKEE — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and on Wednesday morning, the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund took raising awareness to new heights, literally.

Over The Edge, an urban building-rappelling company, partnered with Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) to provide an amazing experience for those who raised a minimum of $1,500 for the MACC fund.

Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund President Becky Pinter said they specifically raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Participants rappelled down the Wintrust Commercial Bank Building in downtown Milwaukee. It is 10 stories high and 147 feet tall.

Hollyn Peterson took that leap of faith because raising awareness for childhood cancer is something personal to her.

Peterson was diagnosed with Wilms' Tumor, a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys.

She had her kidney removed, went through chemotherapy and a bone marrow stem cell transplant.

"It's been such a long journey, and although there's still late side effects, I'm just grateful to be here," Peterson said.

She's grateful she's cancer free and had the opportunity to rappel down a city building with a special person by her side, her dance instructor Kate Moody.

Peterson's doctors recommended she gain muscle after her surgeries when she was nine, so she joined Liberty Dance Center and met Moody.

"It's awesome to be able to have dance bring such a happiness to people's lives," Moody said.

Their friendship has grown ever since, and Moody took the leap of faith in honor of Peterson and all she's gone through.

"I never would have thought I'd ever repel down a city building, but because of my student, I did," Moody laughed.

Between them both they raised more than $7,000 for the MACC fund and enjoyed a view like no other.

Thanks to donations, Pinter said the MACC fund received $80,000 that will go towards pediatric cancer research.

