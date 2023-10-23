People in Milwaukee march for Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian aid

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE – Horrified by the images coming out of Gaza, hundreds in Milwaukee Sunday again marched for an end to the ongoing violence.

The gathering was organized by the Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine to call for an immediate ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridors in Gaza, and an end to U.S. aid in Israel.

“People have been very frustrated by what they’re seeing,” Munjed Ahmad said. “They believe they’re seeing a Genocide unfold in 2023 live on Instagram and so people wanted to have their voices heard."

Ahmad serves as a board member for the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, and he said he’s been disappointed with the Biden Administration’s response.

"Stop vetoing U.N. Security Council Resolutions requesting ceasefires,” he said. “Rather than deescalating he’s assisted Israel in escalating and rather than calling for a ceasefire he’s sending more weaponry."

Protestors Sunday were especially critical of the decades-long military and financial backing the U.S. has provided Israel, with the Biden Administration most recently requesting $14.3 billion to help with Israel’s defense system.

Among those marching were friends Pamela Ellefson and Ann Brummit who said they’ve been following the issue for a while and felt the need to speak out for those most impacted by the violence.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see and I just don’t agree,” Ellefson said. “We might as well be over there pulling the triggers ourselves on those innocent people.”

Ellefson also said while she believes Israel does have the right to defend itself, there should be limitations.

“It’s all about proportion,” she said. “I think the response that Israel is giving in this situation is totally out of proportion.”

Since Hamas’ attack on October 7th more than 1,400 Israelis and 4,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed.

As for humanitarian aid slowly making its way into Gaza, Ahmad said it’s not nearly enough.

“I don’t hold that the amount of aid that went into Gaza is something to applaud,” he said. “20 trucks for 2.3 million people, is not even a drop in the bucket.”

