People commit to acts of kindness as 18-year-old student pilot is laid to rest

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — When you walk into the Chabad Jewish Center of Waukesha County, you see a hallway filled with posted notes. They are pledges from people who will do an act of kindness in memory of Daniel Perelman.

It's all thanks to his family because they wanted to remember their son, brother and friend in a positive light.

So, Deeds for Daniel Memorial Drive was created.

More than a thousand people from all over the world committed to take on a positive deed of kindness.

One person dedicated their flying future and earned a sport pilot certificate to Daniel, another pledging to sponsor an inner city child with a city pool pass for the summer in Kenosha.

That's just a sliver of the deeds in his memory.

Andrew Kupfer drove an hour and 30 minutes all the way from Northwestern University in Chicago where he attended college with Daniel.

He said he wanted to come, not only to pay his respects, but begin healing.

"I just want to heal with everyone," Kupfer said. "I want to heal."

Healing for him meant being with the family during this difficult time and commit to his act of kindness

"Do a little bit of reading. I want to learn who he is. I want to learn about what kind of person he was and what kind of impact he had," Kupfer said.

Many were touched by Daniel's short life, including the aviation community who honored him with a flyover at his service.

While his family now has to learn to live a life without him in it, they ask you join and do a good deed for Daniel.

