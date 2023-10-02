People across southeastern Wisconsin enjoy summer-like start to October

People all across southeastern Wisconsin soaked up the sunshine on an unseasonably warm start to October.

The summer-like weather Sunday afternoon brought dozens of families out to Fox Brook Beach in Brookfield.

“I can’t believe I’m here today on October first. The weather is just gorgeous,” David Heubnei, a beach-goer, exclaimed. “We came here to soak it in because it’s going to be nine months of darkness after this.”

While the beach closed on the last Sunday of September, the people in charge made an exception because of how hot it was.

“We were planning on Harvest Fair but it’s too hot for that, so we’re here,” Los Flores, another beach-goer, smiled. Her husband grilled out while her kids splashed in the water.

The National Weather Service said Milwaukee reached a high of 84 degrees Sunday.

From the beach to the Lakefront Marathon to Harvest Fair, Wisconsinites said it was the perfect day to spend outside.

“It wasn’t too hot at all. I loved it because we got to enjoy the last day of Harvest Fair,” Jessica Mar smiled. Mar and her children spent the sunny day picking pumpkins and riding rides at the 30th annual Harvest Fair.

Fair-goers added the summer temperatures didn’t dampen the fall spirit.

What brings everything to the fall is the pumpkins and the fun activities and all the orange colors,” Jeslime Mar, Jessica’s daughter, exclaimed.

While it may not break any records, the warm temperatures are expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip