MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-94 Sunday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m.

The westbound lanes were closed for more than five hours following the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has not provided any details as to what happened or the age of the victim.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 will update this article as we learn more.

