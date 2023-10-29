Pedestrian struck by train in Racine, according to police

RACINE, Wisc. — A pedestrian was struck by a train in Racine. According to police, the incident happened near 13th Street & Washington Avenue at 11:30 A.M. on Sunday.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown this evening. The train crew was not injured.

This incident is under investigation.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip