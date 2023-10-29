Watch Now
Pedestrian struck by train in Racine, according to police

The incident happened near 13th Street & Washington Avenue
Posted at 6:05 PM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 19:09:52-04

RACINE, Wisc. — A pedestrian was struck by a train in Racine. According to police, the incident happened near 13th Street & Washington Avenue at 11:30 A.M. on Sunday.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown this evening. The train crew was not injured.

This incident is under investigation.

